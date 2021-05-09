US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

