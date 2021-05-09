US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

