USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 117,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

