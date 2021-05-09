USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $4.59 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 195.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00007900 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $268.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012659 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

