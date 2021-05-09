Vai Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Vai has a market capitalization of $247.52 million and $3.26 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 273,871,168 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

