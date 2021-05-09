VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exane Derivatives owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $217.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $230.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.38.

