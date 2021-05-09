Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $156.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

