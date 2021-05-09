Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $82,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

