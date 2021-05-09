Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.