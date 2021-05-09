Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

