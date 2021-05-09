Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

