Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

