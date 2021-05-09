Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 136,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

