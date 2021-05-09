Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

