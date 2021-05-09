Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07.

