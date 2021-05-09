Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.