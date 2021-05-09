Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

