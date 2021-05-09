Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,886. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

