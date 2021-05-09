Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,069. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.15.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

