Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

