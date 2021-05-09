Venus Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $130.77 or 0.00227804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $363.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.62 or 1.00251743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,663 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

