VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of VEREIT worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

