VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $7,284.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,293.29 or 0.99991895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00237555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,625,304 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

