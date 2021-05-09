Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $215.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $2,080,348. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

