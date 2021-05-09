Viberate Trading Down 11.9% This Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

