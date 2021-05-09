VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head-To-Head Contrast

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This table compares VICI Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $894.80 million 18.84 $545.96 million $1.48 21.22 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.94 $364.10 million $1.92 1.88

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 64.43% 7.59% 4.24% Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91%

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VICI Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 13 1 2.88 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

VICI Properties currently has a consensus price target of $30.35, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 29.02%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.