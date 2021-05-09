Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,863. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

