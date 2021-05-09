Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 263,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.