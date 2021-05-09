Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

