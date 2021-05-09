Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.