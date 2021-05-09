Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.