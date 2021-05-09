Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,275 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 350.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

