Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 2.55% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.