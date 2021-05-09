Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,944.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

