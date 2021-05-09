Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 19.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Accenture by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Accenture by 7.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.94. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

