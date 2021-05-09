Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.