Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 4,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

