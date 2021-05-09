Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,641.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $47,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

