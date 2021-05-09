Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $24.90 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.