Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 32,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

