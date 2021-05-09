Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

