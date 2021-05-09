Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 153,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $101,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.