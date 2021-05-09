Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 34,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

