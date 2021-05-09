Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Vistra posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 578.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

VST opened at $16.05 on Friday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1,782.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 286,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

