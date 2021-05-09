Vitae Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $33.47 million and $3.12 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.