Vortex Defi Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $368,566.11 and $46,700.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.