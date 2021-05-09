VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 23.8% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $794,060.24 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

