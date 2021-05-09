Voyager Token Price Hits $4.14 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $920.31 million and $6.83 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00007123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

