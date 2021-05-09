Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

