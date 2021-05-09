Waltonchain Market Cap Tops $142.77 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003417 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $142.77 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.31 or 0.06755794 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00203595 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

